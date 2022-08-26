FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

Editor’s Commentary: There is a shift happening regarding Covid-19. Corporate media is starting to question, albeit cautiously, the efficacy of the jabs. The narratives coming from government are shifting as well. Meanwhile, millions of Americans and people across the globe are finally starting to ask about what’s really happening with the injections.

Unfortunately, spreading the truth is not getting any easier as a result of these positive developments. It’s as if by admitting they were a little wrong, they have even more of a license to cover up the massive risks associated with the jabs. This is why stories like the one below are so important to not only read but share. There’s an opening, small as it might be, that presents an opportunity to start reaching more people. The fewer there are the get jabbed and boostered, the easier it will be to rebuild society when the crap truly hits the fan. Here’s Mac Slavo’s post…

Scientists have discovered that all COVID-19 “vaccines” “without exception” contain metallic toxins. Independent researchers from Germany have found that the shots contain an array of hidden, toxic components, most of the toxins are metallic and are not labeled as ingredients.

“Without exception,” the group says, every sample tested from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and AstraZeneca contained the following metallic elements:

Alkali metals: cesium (Cs), potassium (K)

Alkaline earth metals: calcium (Ca), barium (Ba)

Transition metals; cobalt (Co), iron (Fe), chromium (Cr), titanium (Ti)

Rare earth metals: cerium (Ce), gadolinium (Gd)

Mining group/metal: aluminum (Al)

Carbon group: silicon (Si) (partly support material/slide)

Oxygen group: sulfur (S)

Using modern medical and physical measuring techniques, the researchers determined that all of these metallic substances “are visible under the dark-field microscope as distinctive and complex structures of different sizes, can only partially be explained as a result of crystallization or decomposition processes, [and] cannot be explained as contamination from the manufacturing process.” –Natural News

Additionally, the scientists reported that the blood from fully vaccinated people shows “marked changes.” Dr. Janci Lindsay, Ph.D., who is also a toxicologist not involved in the study but who has performed similar work, says there is, indeed, a pattern of discovery to suggest that the COVID-19 injections currently marketed as “vaccines” are not what the government claims they are.

“The number and consistency of the allegations of contamination alone, coupled with the eerie silence from global safety and regulatory bodies, is troublesome and perplexing in terms of ‘transparency’ and continued allegations by these bodies that the genetic vaccines are ‘safe,’” Lindsay is quoted as saying.

So far, no ruling class entity has been willing to further study these findings. This is incredibly unsurprising, considering they are the ones who are trying to force these shots on everyone.

Adverse events associated with these changes were also found to be a factor of “the stability of the envelope of lipid nanoparticles,” these being the fat-soluble membranes carried as “cargo” by messenger RNA (mRNA).

“Using a small sample of live blood analyses from both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, we have determined that artificial intelligence (AI) can distinguish with 100% reliability between the blood of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated,” the study explains. “This indicates that the COVID-19 vaccines can affect long-term changes in the composition of the blood of the person vaccinated without that person being aware of these changes.”

These findings build upon the work of others who have made similar discoveries, one of them being the Health Ranger, Mike Adams of Natual News. Be sure to check out his report showing that the “blood clots” of the vaccinated are not blood clots at all, but rather metallic clots.

The news continues to get worse for those who willingly allowed themselves to be injected. Only time will tell just how destructive these shots will be to humanity, but already, it’s not looking good.

