When Joe Biden invoked “semi-fascism” to describe MAGA Republicans, some thought it may have been a faux pas similar to Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables.” It wasn’t. It was intentional and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre doubled down on the statement today.
Watch:
Jean-Pierre: "What MAGA Republicans have done is the definition of fascism… That is what that is."
Is the WH seriously calling half the country fascist?
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2022
It’s ludicrous to think that a desire to have free and fair elections is somehow taking away people’s “voting rights,” as she declared. But that’s the only way Democrats have a chance of salvaging their midterm chances. If they can gaslight enough Americans into thinking mail-in ballots, drop boxes, and no voter IDs are the only way to have “voting rights,” then Democrats have a better opportunity to cheat their way to victory.
This regime is determined to divide the nation irreparably. They’ve proven they cannot govern, so they intend to leave this nation in a smoldering heap of ash as they exit DC in 2023 and 2025.
