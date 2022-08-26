FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

When Joe Biden invoked “semi-fascism” to describe MAGA Republicans, some thought it may have been a faux pas similar to Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables.” It wasn’t. It was intentional and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre doubled down on the statement today.

Watch:

Jean-Pierre: "What MAGA Republicans have done is the definition of fascism… That is what that is." Is the WH seriously calling half the country fascist? pic.twitter.com/S20fsVhQvf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2022

It’s ludicrous to think that a desire to have free and fair elections is somehow taking away people’s “voting rights,” as she declared. But that’s the only way Democrats have a chance of salvaging their midterm chances. If they can gaslight enough Americans into thinking mail-in ballots, drop boxes, and no voter IDs are the only way to have “voting rights,” then Democrats have a better opportunity to cheat their way to victory.

This regime is determined to divide the nation irreparably. They’ve proven they cannot govern, so they intend to leave this nation in a smoldering heap of ash as they exit DC in 2023 and 2025.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.