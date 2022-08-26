Photo by Patricia Prudente on Unsplash A proposed constitutional amendment to the Florida state constitution would affirm the “God-given right to life” of unborn babies, an issue that could be posed to the state’s voters in 2024.

Earlier this month, the Protect Human Life Florida Committee approved a request from the Protect Human Life Florida Committee to begin the process to see the amendment placed on ballots in two years.

As LifeNews explained, the committee must collect 891,589 signatures before the Human Life Protection Amendment would qualify for ballots, and then the measure would have to be approved by 60% of the state’s voters.

“The right to life of the preborn individual is God‐given, thus unalienable and recognized accordingly. Therefore, it shall not be infringed at any stage of development,” the proposed amendment states.

It would thus protect unborn babies from the moment of conception. The amendment clearly distinguishes between “a spontaneous miscarriage, or spontaneous fetal demise” and an abortion.

This is the latest such effort on the part of a state to protect the right to life in state constitutions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June.There are efforts underway in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Montana, and Pennsylvania to recognize the right […]