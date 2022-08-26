FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Photo by Patricia Prudente on Unsplash A proposed constitutional amendment to the Florida state constitution would affirm the “God-given right to life” of unborn babies, an issue that could be posed to the state’s voters in 2024.
Earlier this month, the Protect Human Life Florida Committee approved a request from the Protect Human Life Florida Committee to begin the process to see the amendment placed on ballots in two years.
As LifeNews explained, the committee must collect 891,589 signatures before the Human Life Protection Amendment would qualify for ballots, and then the measure would have to be approved by 60% of the state’s voters.
“The right to life of the preborn individual is God‐given, thus unalienable and recognized accordingly. Therefore, it shall not be infringed at any stage of development,” the proposed amendment states.
It would thus protect unborn babies from the moment of conception. The amendment clearly distinguishes between “a spontaneous miscarriage, or spontaneous fetal demise” and an abortion.
This is the latest such effort on the part of a state to protect the right to life in state constitutions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June.There are efforts underway in Kentucky, Oklahoma, Montana, and Pennsylvania to recognize the right […]
Read the whole story at elizabethjohnston.org
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker