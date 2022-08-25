The NYPD has released a United Nations diplomat accused of raping one of his neighbors because he has diplomatic immunity. According to the authorities, the rapist was protected because he is a United Nations foreign minister covered by diplomatic immunity.

According to the U.S. State Department, The notion of diplomatic immunity has its roots in ancient Greek and Roman times, when it was awarded as special status to envoys. The U.S. adopted its legislation in 1790, giving “absolute immunity” to diplomats and their families and servants, and revised the law over the years.

46-year-old Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, a career diplomat for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in South Sudan, is the alleged rapist in this case. The woman who reported Ohila said he had opened the door for her as she entered her Washington Heights building. She added that he proceeded to follow her into her apartment and raped her twice before he left.

She reported the incident around noon on Sunday, and he was taken into custody on suspicion of rape and brought in for questioning. A South Sudanese diplomat Charles Dickens Imene Oliha was briefly detained over rape charges in New York, United States. According to […]