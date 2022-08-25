FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

There are so many problems with the Biden-Harris regime’s attempt to cancel student debt that it’s challenging to know what to hit first. Is it even legal within the framework of the 14th Amendment? How can the executive branch make congressional budgetary decisions? Why should responsible Americans be forced to pay for the irresponsible borrowing of many of the students and parents set to receive “forgiveness”?

The biggest question in a time of full-blown economic turmoil is how in the world the regime plans on paying for it. The nation is effectively broke and borrowing massive amounts of money already. But don’t worry, y’all… it’s paid for already!

Reporter: "Do you all believe this student loan program is fully paid for?" Jean-Pierre: "We do believe it will be fully paid because of the work this president has done with the economy." pic.twitter.com/X89yhf0HhG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 25, 2022

Unfortunately, she also claimed they do not know how much it’s going to cost. It’s a ludicrous statement that doesn’t take a scholar in logic to question. You cannot know that something is already paid for without knowing how much it costs. In a brief moment of clarity, even corporate media ganged up on Jean-Pierre to call her out on the contradiction. Watch:

Reporter 1: "You could say 'this is how much it's going to cost if everyone who is eligible applies.'" KJP: "We just don't want to get ahead of ourselves." Reporter 2: "If you don't know how much it's going to cost, how can you guarantee that it's going to be paid for?" pic.twitter.com/MFtIlFXvYl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2022

As Bonchie noted at RedState, she was like a deer caught in the headlights:

So let me get this straight. The White House doesn’t want to “get ahead” of themselves on saying how much this ridiculous abuse of power is going to cost, but they are sure it’ll be paid for by unicorn farts and rainbows. That makes sense, right?

Truly, this nation is run by the absolute dumbest people alive. I mean, they’ve got their degrees and wall of credentials, but as far as actual intelligence, there’s precious little to be found. Jean-Pierre is the poster child for that reality in Washington, being so obviously unqualified for her job, yet doing that job with abject arrogance and rank contempt for normal Americans.

The White House has no plan here. It’s just another “pen and phone” moment without even a single thought as to the unintended consequences of dumping hundreds of billions of dollars in buying power into an economy that’s already sitting at nearly nine percent inflation. Never mind the illegality here that should lead to Biden’s impeachment and the fact that it’ll further increase the deficit. The powers that be are completely out of control, and nothing is going to rein them in except total defeat at the ballot box.

They think this will help them buy votes. Hopefully, the American people aren’t so stupid that they don’t see right through the scheme and realize that it’s going to do massive harm to the nation as a whole if it’s not stopped.