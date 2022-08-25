A scientific journal article funded by the U.S. Department of Energy – which included controversial Chinese Communist Party scientists such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s top bat coronavirus researcher as authors – is calling for expanding the power of the World Health Organization over sovereign countries.

The paper – Lessons Learnt From The COVID-19 Pandemic – provides an overview and assessment of the world’s response to the virus, praising both China and the World Health Organization (WHO) for their supposed transparency .

“It is clear that both China and the WHO demonstrated dramatically improved responses to COVID-19 with the lessons learned from previous epidemics,” asserted the paper before suggesting that the origins of the virus remain “enigmatic.”

The paper proceeds to give seven “actionable recommendations” to improve the global response to future pandemics, among which is a proposal to broaden the authority of the WHO over member states. The suggestion follows a recent controversy over the WHO attempting to pass a “global pandemic treaty,” using public health as a pretext to dictate member states’ public policy and health measures.

“The WHO has to be given a much stronger role in the coordination of the implementation of the various control measures,” argues the […]