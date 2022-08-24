FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

When Karl Marx died, his successors who formed the Frankfurt School pondered what went wrong. Why did communism not become the dominant political and economic ideology across the globe? They had popular support and what they believed was the right idea. So why did it not become a thing?

Their conclusion was that a combination of faith and familial ties kept people from adopting the ideology in wholesale. That is why around the turn of the 20th century they decided to rethink their strategies. The early stages of Neo-Marxism included discussions about how to separate people from their faith and their families. Only then, they surmised, could the masses be truly indoctrinated into accepting the end of their freedoms and personal property in exchange for the collective good.

That conclusion prompted them to develop the various strategies we’re seeing employed today. Cultural Marxism, for example, is an ideal way to attack both faith and familiar bonds. It forces people to take sides on issues that would have otherwise been unimportant to them. The most striking example is the push for pronouns. The vast majority of Americans couldn’t care less about pronouns since throughout the history of the English speaking world it was never an issue. Only today are people being compelled to question the most basic aspects of our language by denouncing biology and accepting our post-truth society as supreme.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I was joined by Kay Rubacek. This enthralling interview exposed not only what the Chinese Communist Party and other Marxist governments are doing, but also what we must do in western society to keep it from spreading.

Of particular interest was her perception that the “rising Neo-Marxism” many of us believe exists may actually be fake. In other words, the popularity of socialism among Americans today may be manufactured for effect rather than an actual acceptance of the anti-American philosophy. They want us to THINK they’re getting traction and making waves when in reality they represent a minuscule portion of the population.

The most important lesson Rubacek has to share pertains to her experience talking to people who have been persecuted by the Chinese Communist Party. Surprisingly, she also found similar stories from some of the persecutors themselves. Those who are able to make it through tyranny are those with strong faith and loving families. Those who have neither often suffer the most. Her explanation was startling.

It isn’t often that I strongly encourage people to watch or listen to an entire episode, but this interview with Rubacek is the exception. She is a wealth of knowledge and her message needs to spread far and wide.