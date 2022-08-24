FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Has the American education system completely collapsed? Considering college students seem more likely to be able to recite the first names of the Kardashians than the first President of the United States, it seems clear we’re well beyond collapse. Our education system is already a dust heap and the video below demonstrates that clearly.
It’s anecdotal evidence, but any of us who have engaged with college-aged Americans on a regular basis know that these dimwits are not the exception. They are the norm. Watch:
NEW VIDEO: Gen Z Fails To Answer The EASIEST Questions. pic.twitter.com/apwohuCHJT
— James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) August 22, 2022
It’s a generational issue, as the original poster noted. It’s not just college students today. It’s “Gen Z” that is failing, or to be more accurate, it’s Gen Z that the education system has failed. More time and effort is spent trying to get kids to change their pronouns than on American history. More emphasis is placed on Critical Race Theory than basic geography.
Perhaps the most telling answer to one of the simple questions was when they were asked what the capital of the United States is. Someone questioned whether the United States had a capital. In fact, TWO respondents questioned it. Considering the current state of the union and the void of leadership coming from DC, they may be closer to the truth than most realize.
Daily Wire author Matt Walsh hit the nail on the head:
Gen Z is the most educated generation in American history and also the dumbest. Kids filter through the education system for a decade and a half or even longer and come out on the other end knowing absolutely nothing. The system is a catastrophic failure and should be demolished.
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 23, 2022
The people aren’t just college-aged. They’re of voting age. We can blame corporate media, Big Tech, mobile devices, and our failing education system for the collapse of American society in one generation.
