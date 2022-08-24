FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

This week, we all learned how France is arming up 3,000 new “green police” to arrest and prosecute people for so-called “climate crimes” which could mean almost anything, including exhaling carbon dioxide.

Now, The Counter Signal is reporting that the Canadian government is constructing a new climate crimes prosecution and interrogation facility to do much the same thing, only it gets worse: This facility contains interrogation rooms and weapons armories. From TCS:

The Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is building a new facility in Winnipeg that will be home to a firearms armoury, interrogation rooms, biological labs, media relations offices, “controlled quiet rooms,” and intelligence facilities.

The plans, which were drawn up by a firm in Winnipeg, open a window into Trudeau’s future plans for Climate Enforcement.

Down the hall from the proposed “Firearms Storage” rooms are several evidence rooms, interrogation suites, and adjacent recording rooms.

Notice, too, it has an “intelligence” room so that Canada’s intelligence operatives can spy on farmers and ranchers to see if they might be committing any “climate crimes” that could be prosecuted.

Fertilizing crops will soon count as an “environmental crime”

What sort of “crimes” will be prosecuted in Canada using these interrogation rooms and weapons armories? Global governments have recently declared war on Nitrogen, the key element in crop fertilizer, and they appear to be poised to start interrogating farmers who apply nitrogen to their crops. Soon, you will hear news of “climate confessions” from farmers who are thrown in prison for engaging in agricultural practices that might produce food.

From TCS:

Trudeau’s government recently announced a policy to reduce the use of fertilizer on Canadian farms by 30%. This policy has been widely criticized by farmers across the country and by provincial governments in the Western provinces, with opponents saying it will cripple the food supply.

Some observers have said that there is reason to suspect that these actions are the first steps in replicating the attacks on farmers that have provoked widespread unrest in the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe.

While the federal government has not yet confirmed it, there is speculation that the water sampling we now know is underway will be used as baseline measurements to enforce reductions in fertilizer usage going forward.

Sri Lanka collapsed after fertilizer was banned

The nation of Sri Lanka, which currently exists in a state of total collapse (government collapse, financial collapse, energy collapse, transportation collapse, debt collapse, food collapse and medicine collapse) began its plunge into destitution when its incoming president banned the importation of nitrogen fertilizer in 2021. This set off a cascading collapse that still hasn’t run its course.

As NaturalNews.com reported earlier this year:

“After the fertilizer ban, 85% of Sri Lankan farmers experienced crop losses,” writes Michael Shellenberger on his Substack.

“Rice production fell 20%, prices rose 50 percent, and the nation had to import $450 million worth of the grain. In Rajanganaya, where farmers operate on just a hectare (2.5 acres), of land on average, families reported producing half their normal crop harvest.”

The hardest hit area of Sri Lanka’s food economy is tea, which before the ban generated $1.3 billion in exports and provided 71 percent of the nation’s food imports.

“After the fertilizer ban, tea production crashed 18%, reaching its lowest level in 23 years,” Shellenberger adds. “The government’s devastating ban on fertilizer thus destroyed the ability of Sri Lanka to pay for food, fuel, and service its debt.”

Now, leaders of other nations want to follow the same path to mass starvation and destitution. Recent actions in The Netherlands targeted cattle and sheep herds due to their nitrogen production, claiming that cow urine is a danger to the planet. Farmers there are being ordered to cull most of their herds so that The Netherlands can meet its “nitrogen emissions goals” which are all part of a global scheme to cause mass starvation and population collapse.

This insane assault on nitrogen appears to be spreading, and if it is followed elsewhere, it will lead to global famine and misery, since about four billion people on planet Earth depend on nitrogen-based fertilizer to feed themselves.

Take away the nitrogen fertilizer and there’s only enough food to feed half the current population. The other half starves to death. That appears to be the goal. The scheme is already being implemented.

Again, if you aren’t yet coming to realize what’s about to happen, half the world will starve to death if nitrogen fertilizer is banned by world governments. This appears to be the eventual goal, although they are rolling it out over time (banning 30% now, then 50%, then 70%, etc.). Think Agenda 2030.

Get all the details on this and much more in today’s hard-hitting Situation Update podcast, which also features an interview with attorney Thomas Renz: Brighteon.com/4198e1a1-7aa6-4605-b76c-8ae15d9f970c

Discover more information-packaged podcasts, raw intel reports and interviews each day: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HRreport

Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

