For nearly two years, we’ve heard from government and corporate media a universally disseminated lie, that the Covid-19 “vaccines” are safe and effective. Many of us have been saying throughout that data shows these jabs are neither safe nor effective. We expected that at some point the data would be so overwhelming that even those who have been preaching for the jabs would have to acknowledge the truth.

That appears to be happening now as we’re seeing a shift in sentiment. But some of us predicted they wouldn’t just acknowledge the jabs aren’t working. We predicted that they have the ultimate scapegoat to blame for them: Donald Trump.

Alex Jones literally did predict they would blame the vaccine on Trump https://t.co/yzAoCfmHQe — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 24, 2022

Alex Jones continues to have his predictions proven accurate, and rightly so. He delivers more truth on a daily basis than corporate media allows to seep through in a month.

Politico and others are doing exactly what we tried to warn Donald Trump about. Despite the clear data, Trump has continued to call “Operation Warp Speed” arguably his greatest achievement that saved “tens of millions of lives.”

And as we predicted, this could be the way they finally remove Trump from future political runs.

His most adamant supporters don’t want to hear it, but he has been making a catastrophic mistake with his positive vaccine sentiment since they were rolled out. By doing so, he has fallen into the trap the globalist elites set for him. As I predicted weeks ago:

Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have recently acknowledged they misled the White House and the American people about Covid-19 and the jabs. Now is the perfect time for Donald Trump to reverse his pro-vaxx stance and say he was lied to about it all. Instead, he continues to claim Operation Warp Speed saved tens of millions of lives and the vaccines may be his greatest accomplishment as president.

The data is clear. They don’t work. They’re dangerous. Fauci and Birx have presented a unique opportunity for him to come to the right side on the issue. The reason I have this one listed last and most important of the four interventions is because this one is the greatest threat to his reelection.

Imagine in 2024 Trump is running for president. Imagine that, as many of us expect, the data will become undeniable that the jabs cause blood clots in most that lead to myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes, heart attacks, and other adverse reactions that include death. If Trump doesn’t correct the issue now and acknowledge that he was misled, he will get the full brunt of the blame. Operation Warp Speed, which he has touted as a great accomplishment, will be the scapegoat for the health problems that arise. They will say that by trying to rush the jabs out before the elections, Trump actually hampered Big Pharma’s ability to do proper testing.

In other words, they’re going to pin the inefficacy and dangers from the jabs on Trump and Trump alone. The only way he can prevent that is to come out as soon as possible as being misled and therefore not responsible for whatever is to come from the so-called “vaccines.”

The blame-game is already starting according to Politico:

The Trump administration pressured the FDA to authorize unproven treatments for Covid-19 and the first Covid-19 vaccines on an accelerated timeline, according to a House report released Wednesday.https://t.co/aJlYeu4oY0 — POLITICO (@politico) August 24, 2022

Yep, Trump is being made into the scapegoat.

The Trump administration also tried to pressure the FDA to authorize the first Covid-19 vaccines ahead of the presidential election. When Hahn testified to the subcommittee in January 2022, he said that White House officials said they would not sign off on emergency use authorization language that required a 60-day safety follow up for late-stage clinical trials. Ultimately, the FDA went ahead with the 60-day follow-up plan without an explicit blessing from the White House, though the White House later cleared it.

Diehard Trump supporters will point at everyone else such as Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, Mike Pence and Peter Navarro. But at the end of the day he’s the one who has continued to promote the jabs despite the data and his base telling him to stop. He still has an opportunity to tell people he was misled and to disavow the jabs. Will his pride allow it?