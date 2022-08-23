Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa has stated that the FBI whistleblowers he’s been in contact with have revealed an alleged political bias within the agency that has significantly influenced high-level investigations, particularly regarding the workings of the office in our nation’s capitol.

Grassley, the ranking GOP member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has put together several letters addressed to FBI Director Christopher Wray, requesting an accounting for the “deeply rooted political infection” inside the bureau.

“Starting on May 31, 2022, I’ve written three letters to you regarding political bias that has infected the FBI’s Washington Field Office,” Grassley stated in a letter dated Wednesday.

“Two of those letters provided specific and credible allegations based on numerous whistleblowers that have approached my office with information that one can only conclude is indicative of a deeply rooted political infection that has spread to investigative activity into former President [Donald] Trump and Hunter Biden,” the letter continued.

Here are a few more nuggets of important information from the report:

Grassley, citing information from “numerous” whistleblowers, said the FBI approved probes into the Trump campaign based on questionable information, and “shut down investigative activity and sources, which included verified and, information, relating to Hunter […]