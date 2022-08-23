FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
While President Joe Biden has assured the Democratic Party that they will stand unified during the 2022 Midterm Elections, the polls show an entirely different outcome as the GOP is predicted to win heavily. With the Biden administration’s lackluster performance and Democratic strongholds overrun with crime, it appears Americans are turning away from the so-called progressive party for one that values stability and leadership. And for those who might believe that is just an opinion, billionaire George Soros and other wealthy billionaires have flooded a Super Pac with millions of dollars. To make it worse, that PAC is aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
According to Fox News , the massive donations are in hopes of helping the Democrats sustain some power in November. “Soros steered $2.5 million from his Democracy PAC to the Senate Majority PAC in July, while hedge fund billionaire James Simons added an identical amount, according to new Federal Election Commission filings. The duo was the largest donors to the committee last month, which is now entering the home stretch of the midterm elections with nearly $73 million cash on hand. The new Soros cash also brings his total to the Senate Majority PAC […]
