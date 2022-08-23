FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Questions arise on China’s plans as N. Korea war talk rises Photo The former head of South Korean’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), Park Jie-won, warned on Monday that North Korea would “likely” test a nuclear weapon prior to the American midterm elections in November in response to Seoul resuming military exercises with the United States.
Park, who served under leftist former President Moon Jae-in, claimed that Pyongyang was interested in proving that its nuclear weapons could fly into America, not just threaten South Korea and regional enemies to the communist regime.
Communist dictator Kim Jong-un boasted as recently as a month ago in public speeches that North Korea could allegedly use its nuclear weapons against its enemy states “at any time.” North Korea has not conducted a nuclear test since 2017, however. North Korea conducted four of its six known nuclear tests under President Barack Obama, under whom current American President Joe Biden served as vice president.
Nuclear tests ceased after Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, established direct engagement with Pyongyang, meeting Kim personally and becoming the first American president to step foot in North Korea.
Park, the former NIS chief, said during an interview on South Korea’s KBS Radio on Monday that the […]
Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker