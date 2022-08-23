Questions arise on China’s plans as N. Korea war talk rises Photo The former head of South Korean’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), Park Jie-won, warned on Monday that North Korea would “likely” test a nuclear weapon prior to the American midterm elections in November in response to Seoul resuming military exercises with the United States.

Park, who served under leftist former President Moon Jae-in, claimed that Pyongyang was interested in proving that its nuclear weapons could fly into America, not just threaten South Korea and regional enemies to the communist regime.

Communist dictator Kim Jong-un boasted as recently as a month ago in public speeches that North Korea could allegedly use its nuclear weapons against its enemy states “at any time.” North Korea has not conducted a nuclear test since 2017, however. North Korea conducted four of its six known nuclear tests under President Barack Obama, under whom current American President Joe Biden served as vice president.

Nuclear tests ceased after Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, established direct engagement with Pyongyang, meeting Kim personally and becoming the first American president to step foot in North Korea.

Park, the former NIS chief, said during an interview on South Korea’s KBS Radio on Monday that the […]