FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Last Updated on August 22, 2022 A top advisor to the World Economic Forum says that humans will soon wear “biometric sensors” so that their every move and bodily function can be “constantly monitored” by big tech and the “Chinese government.” The comments are just the latest from the Israeli WEF advisor to raise serious eyebrows. Recently, he publicly proclaimed that the global elite “don’t need the vast majority of the population” even to be alive, mocking humanity as unintelligent and worthless. On another occasion, the same WEF advisor pondered how to keep “useless people” occupied after they’re replaced by AI, suggesting they be quelled with drugs and video games.
World Economic Forum advisor Yuval Noah Harari, who is an Israeli citizen and professor of history at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has become known for his anti-human stances as the shadowy WEF continues to take a more visible role on the world stage. Led by Klaus Schwab, the son of a major Third Reich industrialist, the WEF publicly promotes political candidates they say will “capture” elected offices on their behalf, including in the United States, for the purpose of advancing their Orwellian policies.
“Very soon people will walk around […]
Read the whole story at nationalfile.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker