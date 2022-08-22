Last Updated on August 22, 2022 A top advisor to the World Economic Forum says that humans will soon wear “biometric sensors” so that their every move and bodily function can be “constantly monitored” by big tech and the “Chinese government.” The comments are just the latest from the Israeli WEF advisor to raise serious eyebrows. Recently, he publicly proclaimed that the global elite “don’t need the vast majority of the population” even to be alive, mocking humanity as unintelligent and worthless. On another occasion, the same WEF advisor pondered how to keep “useless people” occupied after they’re replaced by AI, suggesting they be quelled with drugs and video games.

World Economic Forum advisor Yuval Noah Harari, who is an Israeli citizen and professor of history at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has become known for his anti-human stances as the shadowy WEF continues to take a more visible role on the world stage. Led by Klaus Schwab, the son of a major Third Reich industrialist, the WEF publicly promotes political candidates they say will “capture” elected offices on their behalf, including in the United States, for the purpose of advancing their Orwellian policies.

“Very soon people will walk around […]