FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

People who got “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) while in remission for cancer are finding that their cancer has returned.

Bonnie Eisenberg, a 73-year-old who has been eight years in remission for breast cancer, is one such person who thought she was done with her disease in 2014. Up until the time she got jabbed, Eisenberg’s cancer appeared to be gone – but no longer.

Her tumor markers have increased, including levels of carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA), which is common to cancers of not only the breast but also the colon, rectum, prostate, ovary, lung, thyroid, and liver.

Every month since 2014, Eisenberg has dutifully taken a monthly CEA test along with others to monitor her cancer status. Before she got injected, her test results were always in the normal range during this time, ranging anywhere from 0 to 4.0 ng/mL.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Not long after she got “fully vaccinated” to “protect” against the Fauci Flu, Eisenberg’s levels shot up to 3.7 ng/mL, which is still technically in a “normal” range. Then, they shot up even more to 5.2 ng/mL. (Related: Covid jabs are also linked to baldness.)

Even though 5.2 ng/mL is outside the normal range, Eisenberg and her doctor dismissed the results, a decision that Eisenberg now regrets.

“Maybe I should have been a little more on the doctor,” she is quoted as saying. “Since I was so good, we weren’t really that concerned about it.”

Is it worth getting cancer to potentially avoid a few covid sniffles?

Eisenberg had only received the two primary injections of covid up until this point, and would later receive a “booster” despite suffering adverse reactions to the first ones.

This decision pushed Eisenberg over the edge, resulting in a CEA test result of 17.6 ng/mL.

“When you’re getting a phone call that early in the morning, something’s wrong,” Eisenberg recalls about hearing the bad news. “He says to me: ‘Bonnie, we have to scan you.’ What’s the matter? [I asked]. My mark was up to 17.6 [ng/mL] – I was in trouble.”

Eisenberg was immediately sent in for a CAT scan along with an MRI and PET scans. One of the PET scans revealed that her previously dormant breast cancer had “metastasized,” meaning it spread outside the breast to other tissues in her body.

“When he hit me with this, even now … it’s just a very hard thing to accept,” Eisenberg says. “It’s just something that should have never taken place.”

“[The cancer] went to all my bones … it didn’t go to any of my body organs, but it was over every bone you could think of. On the PET scan I lit up like a Christmas tree.”

Fearing that she could die from the consequences of this – a metastasizing breast cancer is automatically considered to be stage 4 – Eisenberg has committed to never get vaccinated again. It could already be too late, though.

The drug that Eisenberg takes as part of her targeted therapy costs roughly $14,000 per month, though she only pays a small copayment for it. She also has to receive a monthly injection of denosumab, which costs another $3,000 per shot, to prevent bone fractures, though this is also covered by her insurance.

Since restarting these treatments, Eisenberg’s tumor count dropped to 4.7 ng/mL at the start of this year, and continued to drop even further to less than 1 ng/mL in June.

Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

“I have to be on [medication] for the rest of my life,” she laments. “I can’t stop it … he [the doctor] can lower the milligrams and stuff like that … but you always have to be watched. What I have is not going away.”

To learn more about how Fauci Flu shots destroy and kill the body, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include: