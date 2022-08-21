World Economic Forum is pushing for digital identity systems around the world. In a blog published Wednesday, World Economic Forum (WEF) called for “digital ecosystems” around the globe–starting with digital ID.

WEF said digital ID would be the first step to building “digital trust.”

“Building digital trust into our global digital economy can unleash trillions of dollars of opportunities,” the blog reads. “But if we don’t know for certain who we are interacting with online, we cannot have trust. Digital identity must therefore be the foundational element to our digital economy and here is why.”

WEF claims “digital trust” would increase economic growth for all.

“Given the current global economic challenges – with the possibility of current economies to contract and the cost of living to continue to increase – a glimpse of what digital trust has the potential to deliver is enough to demonstrate why digital identity must be front and centre for the world economy,” the blog says.

Last week, NewsBusters reported that Canada is plotting the creation of a digital ID system with WEF.“The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for government services to be accessible and flexible in the digital age,” the country’s plan reads. “The next step in making services […]