FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Last week, CNN announced they canceled “Reliable Sources” after three decades and had fired host Brian Stelter. Today was his last show.
As Jack Posobiec noted, he appeared to be fighting back tears as he signed off.
Brian Stelter struggling to hold back tears as he ends his last broadcast pic.twitter.com/mv7Hpav2AL
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 21, 2022
CNN is under new ownership and appears to be keeping with their promise to minimize opinion shows and focus on hard news. We’ll see if that continues to be true. We’ll also see if they continue firing the old guard as the shakeup is reportedly not over.
As Donald Trump said, “May he rest in peace.”
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker