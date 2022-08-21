It’s really that bad. The Covid vaccine is clearly the worst medical experiment and healthcare disaster in history. The results are all around us. Just tune into the news. Or sports. Or TMZ. Celebrities, athletes, even doctors are dropping dead left and right. In numbers never seen in history.

If you don’t believe me, why not ask the life insurance executives. They’re reporting deaths up anywhere from 20% to 40% since the vaccine. These are non-Covid deaths. This is a number never seen in history. Even during World War II, deaths were not up by 20% to 40% across the USA. Not even close.

Recently, I reported on my personal experience. So many of my friends and even wedding guests (from just this past November) are dead, dying, or very sick. It’s a cluster of cancer, heart attacks, strokes and serious illness- but only among the vaccinated. No one I know who is unvaccinated is sick. Not one.

Then just days ago, I reported on seven doctors who died suddenly in Canada, in a 14-day period. All not just vaccinated, but based on Canadian mandates, almost certainly quadruple vaccinated. Included in that remarkable list, is five dead doctors- all young- in just […]