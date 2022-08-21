Democrats’ Fetterman Restarts Rallies Against Oz After Stroke Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), running against Mehmet Oz for the state’s open United States Senate seat, is worse than failed Democrat presidential candidate Michael Dukakis when it comes to freeing violent criminals from prison, Kimberly Guilfoyle says.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Saturday , Guilfoyle blasted Fetterman as a “dangerous” choice to fill Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat as a crime wave sweeps the state and nation.

LISTEN: “It’s appalling to me the number of murderers, people who have committed violent crimes that [John Fetterman] has actually let out … that’s what people don’t get — he’s a very dangerous choice,” Guilfoyle said.

“It reminds me of the days when we talk about Dukakis. [Fetterman] actually let out two Hortons — two murderers — onto the streets and I think that it’s important and that we drill down on this and get to the bottom of it because this man wants to be in the United States Senate,” she continued.

Guilfoyle is referring to Dukakis’s 1988 run for president where then-candidate George H.W. Bush ran an ad noting that the Massachusetts Democrat governor had supported a “weekend prison pass” […]