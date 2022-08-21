FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
In November 2020. The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced it had recruited hundreds of thousands of “information warriors” to control the internet. WEF Leader Klaus Schwab and his fellow globalists have unleashed their digital soldiers to police social media platforms and forums for “misinformation” and “conspiracy” content. As a result, efforts are being made to ensure systematic censorship, such as banning and suppressing social media accounts.
In the first year of the pandemic, the controversial dictator of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, announced that he would expand the bitter war for information sovereignty, reports German news site Report24. Therefore, only one source of information should determine the truth– the World Economic Forum itself. According to the unelected globalist organization, misinformation on the internet is an “ infodemic ” that is “potentially deadly ” and requires a “cure.”
In the publication, the WEF boasted it had recruited around 110,000 “volunteers” who would ensure that the opinions of dissenters around the world are discovered, tracked, and censored. So-called “conspiracy forums” and comment areas on important online platforms such as YouTube would be targeted by these “digital first responders.” Numerous people with differing opinions and those who have only asked “the wrong” questions can sing […]
Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker