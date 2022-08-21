In November 2020. The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced it had recruited hundreds of thousands of “information warriors” to control the internet. WEF Leader Klaus Schwab and his fellow globalists have unleashed their digital soldiers to police social media platforms and forums for “misinformation” and “conspiracy” content. As a result, efforts are being made to ensure systematic censorship, such as banning and suppressing social media accounts.

In the first year of the pandemic, the controversial dictator of the WEF, Klaus Schwab, announced that he would expand the bitter war for information sovereignty, reports German news site Report24. Therefore, only one source of information should determine the truth– the World Economic Forum itself. According to the unelected globalist organization, misinformation on the internet is an “ infodemic ” that is “potentially deadly ” and requires a “cure.”

In the publication, the WEF boasted it had recruited around 110,000 “volunteers” who would ensure that the opinions of dissenters around the world are discovered, tracked, and censored. So-called “conspiracy forums” and comment areas on important online platforms such as YouTube would be targeted by these “digital first responders.” Numerous people with differing opinions and those who have only asked “the wrong” questions can sing […]