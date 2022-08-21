FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) called for the elimination of vaccine mandates in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updating its guidance to treat the vaccinated and unvaccinated the same.
Speaking at the “Unite and Win” rally Friday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, DeSantis lambasted the COVID mandates and argued that anybody who was coerced into taking the vaccine should be able to sue Big Pharma or the federal government. “Even the CDC is now admitting, ‘no reason to treat vaxxed or unvaxxed any differently.’ Well, guess what that means? Every single mandate must be removed, that the federal government is doing, that any of these states…it’s wrong,” DeSantis said to an applauding crowd. DeSantis� The CDC now admits that there is no reason to treat vaxxed and unvaxxed any differently. This means that every single mandate must be removed. ������☢️ pic.twitter.com/XaAiFxIgAC — ☢️��Will��☢️ (@notBilly) August 20, 2022 “And if anybody was forced into doing this and ended up with an adverse reaction, they should be able to sue over that,” he added.
DeSantis had noted earlier last week that the government and pharmaceutical companies “lied” about the efficacy and […]
