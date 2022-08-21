FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
The sanctuary cities of New York and Washington, DC have become overwhelmed with illegal immigrants, as Texas continues to send them buses full of migrants.
According to Axios, thousands of migrants have been sent from both Texas and Arizona to the two Democrat-run cities, both of which have committed to protecting illegal immigrants from deportation with “sanctuary” designations that restrict local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration agencies. After the 2016 election, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser reaffirmed the city’s sanctuary status, stating “We celebrate our diversity and respect all DC residents no matter their immigration status.”
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that his state has sent over 7,000 migrants to the nation’s capital since April, and at least 900 to New York since August 5 as a part of Operation Lone Star .
“Before we began busing migrants to New York, it was just Texas and Arizona that bore the brunt of all the chaos and problems that come with it,” Abbott said in a statement this week. “Now, the rest of America can understand exactly what is going on.”
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city has reached a “tipping point” in its effort to help migrants, […]
Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com
