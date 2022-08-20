For your edification, I would like to present you with another partial list of things that have been deemed racist and/or white supremacist (the two terms are often interchangeable) in the last few years. The list is growing daily, so this column can only be incomplete.
This list is only presented as a public service, so it’s up to you – as a proper woke American – to avoid all the things, terms, people, subjects, foods, books, pets, diseases, locations, beverages, fashions and activities that might offend someone because of your white supremacy and privilege (even if you’re not white). So without further ado, and in no particular order:
1. Crime-surge fears are racist.
2. The Fourth of July is (of course) racist.
4. Sexually transmitted diseases are racist.
5. Arresting someone for torturing cats is racist.
6. Putting an American flag on your vehicle is racist.
7. The Declaration of Independence is racist.
8. Criminalization of marijuana is racist.
9. The Oregon Trail is racist.
If you have over $100,000 in retirement, you can get $10,000 in free silver by opening up a qualifying IRA today.
11. The fossil fuel industry is racist.
14. Space is racist.
19. Denying that medicine is racist is racist.
ON SALE NOW: Get 184 servings of nutritious, long-term storage vegetables for under $0.62 per serving. Up to 25-year shelf life!
21. The term “Asian giant hornet” is racist.
22. Categorizing ancient human remains as either “male” or “female” is racist.
25. GPAs (grade point averages) are racist.
26. White people who have a good relationship with their family are racist.
27. NOT funding abortion is racist.
28. Chess is racist.
29. “Urgency” is racist (well, technically “a white supremacy value”).
30. Economic recessions are racist.
32. Enjoying outdoor recreational activities is racist.
From sociopolitical commentary to romance writing! Patrice Lewis branches into the world of Amish inspirational fiction. These clean romances are wholesome enough for Grandma to read. Check out Patrice’s available titles.
33. The term “brown out” to describe unstaffed firefighter units is racist.
34. Asking voters to renew registration is racist.
25. The Second Amendment is racist (since it’s meant to preserve white supremacy).
26. Fears of gun control are racist.
Everyone has a MyPillow promo code and they all offer the same discounts. Support Mike Lindell AND one of the few America First news outlets that does NOT bow to Google ad dollars. Use promo code “JDR” or call 800-862-0382.
31. Capitalization (of letters) is racist.
32. Diversity of thought is racist.
33. White fans who enjoy the NBA (National Basketball Association) are racist.
34. Remote schooling is racist.
35. National Park System names are racist.
36. Alcohol consumption is caused by racism.
37. The Founding Fathers (of course) were “racist, misogynist jerkfaces.”
“Make your immune system stronger. Z-Stack and Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko are both amazing at this. Get your supply today before government decides to outlaw ANOTHER safe and effective supplement.” — JD Rucker
41. Covering the Ukraine war is racist.
42. The term “marijuana” is racist.
43. The Southern Poverty Law Center is racist. (This one I believe.)
44. The Constitution (of course) is racist.
45. Concern for Ukrainian refugees is racist.
46. Tipping in restaurants is racist.
47. Physical fitness is racist.
48. Implying Asians are intelligent is racist.
50. Kamala Harris’ political gaffes are due to racism (and misogyny).
In preparation for coming food shortages, we hand-selected three sponsors for long-term food storage:
* My Patriot Supply: Best value – bang for the buck
* Valley Food Storage: High-quality long-term storage food
* Nutrient Survival: Premium, nutritious food for the long haul
51. College admissions standards are racist.
52. Being “colorblind” is racist.
55. Meat is racist.
56. The field of nuclear science is racist.
57. Determining kidney health is racist.
58. Getting rid of a school board that hid sexual assault is racist.
59. Traffic violations are racist.
61. Unvaccinated people are racist.
66. Outdoor activities (hiking, biking, fishing, running) are racist.
67. Agriculture and farmers’ markets are racist.
“Food prices are going up while availability is going down. Check out current specials for emergency food storage before the shortages really hit.” — JD Rucker
71. The word “looting” is racist.
74. “Education” is code for white racism.
75. “Parental rights” is also code for racism.
77. Modern baby-carriers (slings, backpacks, etc.) are racist.
78. Golf is racist.
79. The word “spooky” is racist.
80. Asking children to behave and follow directions is racist.
82. A British accent is racist.
83. Belief in creationism is racist.
84. Sculpting plaster is racist.
85. Disliking curry is racist.
86. The Welsh language is racist.
87. Larry Elder is racist (actually, a white supremacist).
89. Objecting to lowering the voting age to 16 is racist.
“It’s getting crazy out there. You never know when you’ll need to leave in a hurry. I have the world’s best bugout bag ready to grab in case of emergency.” — JD Rucker
95. Visiting Hawaii is racist.
96. Infants are racist – but only white infants.
97. Sugar is racist.
98. Crossword puzzles are racist.
I know this is a weary cliché, but it can hardly be improved: If everything is racist, nothing is racist. That should be abundantly clear by now. If you think punctuation or solar eclipses or the Appalachian Trail are racist, then you’re just being stupid.
But hey, we knew that anyway, didn’t we?
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].