FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
The arts of gaslighting and propaganda are actually quite easy to master once an organization abandons any semblance of integrity and desire to spread the truth. The globalist-run “news” organization Reuters has taken its gaslighting and propaganda skills to a new level with its latest “fact check.”
Social media posts had been claiming that a study in Thailand showed heart problems developing in 1/3rd of teens who took the Covid jabs. Reuters came to the rescue of vaxx-nannies by “debunking” those claims. It was “only” 1 in 6 teens who, after taking the Covid “vaccines,” developed “temporary heart rhythm changes.”
I don’t think this was as reassuring as they’d hoped.
In reality, many who read this news will not comprehend the math well enough to realize that one in six teens developing heart issues of any sort is absolutely enormous. This is a bombshell framed in a “debunking.”
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
If you haven’t been jabbed, don’t. If you’ve been jabbed and you’re considering getting boosted, don’t. If you’ve been jabbed and boosted already, follow Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s advice and pray for forgiveness.
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker