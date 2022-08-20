Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has outlined a comprehensive platform for an America First legislative agenda for the GOP in 2023 and beyond. He released the check list of Republican legislative priorities on his Twitter account. It involves an “immigration moratorium,” “foreign aid moratorium,” election security measures, a nationwide abortion ban, putting “Christ back in schools,” eliminating “critical race theory,” and dismantling “the deep state.”

The tweet can be seen here: No lawmaker in Washington D.C. has shown more fidelity to the principles of America First than Gosar. Big League Politics has reported on Gosar’s censure by Democrats and RINOs in the U.S. House because of his relentless advocacy for America First policies:

“ Two of the most notorious RINOs of the House of Representatives joined Congressional Democrats in ramming down a censure resolution of Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, removing the America First Republican from his committees over a humorous animated video Gosar had shared online.

The censure vote passed in the House by a margin of 223-207, with one member voting present. Three members of Congress weren’t present for the vote. The vote strips Gosar of his membership on the House Oversight Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee.