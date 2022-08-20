FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647 , VERY limited-time offer.

Source: Pembina Valley Online/Youtube People, including young children, have been brainwashed to eat bugs by the relentless efforts of globalists, left-wing media, and some educators.

The Eagle 93.5 FM , a radio station in Canada that broadcasts to the Pembina Valley area, has a monthly agenda called “Classroom of the Month” in which they visit chosen classrooms in different schools and reward the students with prizes like roasted crickets.

In order to be selected as the “Classroom of the Month,” teachers or students must first sign up.

The winning classroom each month will get treated to lunch from McDonald’s, leave with a gift from Aspire Dental Centre, roasted crickets from Prairie Cricket Farms, and will receive a tour of The Eagle 93.5 FM if they’re close to the area.

In a now-viral video posted by Dr. Shawn Baker on Twitter, Eagle 93.5 Morning Show host Ronny Guenther visited a sixth grade class at Parkland School in Canada to celebrate with prizes, including roasted crickets from Prairie Cricket Farms.The kids […]