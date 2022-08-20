AP Photo/Jae C. Hong Mike Pence seems to be playing both ends against the middle when it comes to the FBI raid on the home of President Donald Trump.

While Pence said he was “deeply troubled” by the raid and said the Republican Party should hold Attorney General Merrick Garland accountable, he also spoke against criticism of the FBI and said calls to “defund the FBI” by Republicans should stop.

Talk about failure to read the room. That’s part of the problem with Mike Pence. At a time when it is imperative to question the FBI, given all the politicization of the bureau, when members of Congress have whistleblowers flooding in to bend their ears, telling them all the problems, Pence goes for the squishy position that won’t address the problem.

That’s not an attitude that’s going to help him in his quest to run in 2024. He doesn’t have a shot in heck, but he doesn’t seem to get that yet.

But then Pence said something else that’s also not going to help him — that he would consider speaking to the Jan. 6 Committee. That’s also a bad position to take, given most Americans believe the Committee is a biased […]