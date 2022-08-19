FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
When the IRS posted a job offering that said it was looking for agents that could wield a weapon, indicating that armed and armored IRS agents are going to be going after Americans, Republicans started waking up to “what time it is” and sounding off on that agency too.
Leading the charge against the IRS and its goon squads last night was Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson, who ridiculed the IRS and commented on how things are now getting so bad and seeming so unfair that the IRS is hiring armed goons to collect revenues for the feds to waste on God knows what, saying :
“ Not a penny more! You can’t blame the guy. He’s just a mannequin. One group of Americans will not pay more: Biden donors, the richest people in the country. Thanks to the Democratic Party’s hedge fund support, and they have a lot of that, private equity – still carried into this loophole in our tax code. T hat means that people who work in finance, they are able to report their income with interest, and pay half of the taxes that you do. No one can defend this policy. It’s indefensible. They are embarrassed […]
Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com
