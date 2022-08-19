FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

Every single narrative surrounding Covid-19 in general and the so-called “vaccines” in particular is failing the test of time. The latest “fact” about the experimental drugs being “safe and effective” to be debunked is the notion that those who have been vaccinated become less contagious more quickly after infection than the unvaccinated.

A new study indicates that the OPPOSITE is true. According to a video report from Life Site News:

The study team observed that by day 5 after initial SARS-CoV-2 infection, fewer than 25% of the unvaccinated participants remained contagious with Covid-19. However, approximately 70% of boosted subjects continued to carry SARS-CoV-2 viral particles.

Now what about the partially vaccinated, you say? Well, about 50% of the subjects continued to remain contagious five-days out. Yet, at 10-days after infection, 31% of those study participants continued to carry active, live SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, only 6% of the unvaccinated cohort remained contagious. The data shows that persons who have received a third booster according to the study results are five times more likely to remain contagious at the post-infection 10-day mark than unvaccinated individuals.

This flies in the face of everything we’ve been told from the start of the vaccine rollout. Initially, the drugs were supposed to stop infection. When it became clear that wasn’t happening, the narrative shifted to the drugs slowing spread. Eventually the CDC acknowledged that the jabs neither prevented infection nor slowed the spread, so they shifted the narrative to faster recovery and lowered risk of hospitalization. Both of these narratives are quickly fading as study after study shows they aren’t true.

As we now know, those who are vaccinated are more likely to get Covid-19 and more likely to spread it for longer than those who have been unjabbed.

In other words, the “vaccines” are actually making the problem worse.

Undaunted, the vaxx-pushers are still pretending like they’re so grateful for getting jabbed once they find out the jabs didn’t work.

