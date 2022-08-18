FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647 , VERY limited-time offer.

There were at least 20 FBI agents and ATF operatives embedded at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to legal documents.

The integrity of the FBI has been raised after the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Some recent incidents include the Feds setting up the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case in 2020 and a protest at the Michigan Capitol that mirrored Jan. 6, and the silence on that day and the fact they still haven’t figured out who planted the pipe bomb outside the DNC.

Independent journalist Kyle Becker published the findings on his substack from a criminal case in federal court.

The new information came from a footnote in United States v. Thomas Caldwell (U.S. v. Elmer Stewart Rhodes) : Literally tens of thousands of private communications within the Oath Keepers organization have been provided, including encrypted messages specifically addressing preparations for J6. Additionally, multiple 302s, witness statements, un-Mirandized statements, etc. from multiple Oath Keeper related witnesses and defendants have been reviewed. At least 20 FBI and ATF assets were embedded around the Capitol on J6. Additionally, discovery […]