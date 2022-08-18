FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

It’s not breaking news to say that corporate media covered up the Hunter Biden laptop when it hit the news less than a month before the 2020 election. It isn’t even really news to say leftist journalists are bragging about it as they’ve been doing that for the past couple of months. But what famed atheist author Sam Harris said on a recent interview is interesting because of how blatantly he acknowledged the complete destruction of journalistic integrity for the sake of getting rid of Donald Trump.

“Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement, I would not have cared,” he said.

But it gets worse. According to Harris, Donald Trump was so corrupt that nothing on the laptop from hell could have been worse. He said that Joe Biden being compromised by the Chinese Communist Party or others who dealt with Hunter Biden are less of a concern than Trump University.

“Whatever scope of Joe Biden’s corruption is — we could just go down that rabbit hole endlessly and understand he’s getting kickbacks from Hunter Biden’s deals in Ukraine or wherever else, right, or China — it is infinitesimal compared to the corruption we know Trump is involved in.”

And yes, he said all of those things with a straight face. Watch:

Holy shlit Sam Harris just admitted he supported censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story because it helped Biden This man just set his entire career on fire pic.twitter.com/FG3JI5Rb7e — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2022

For those unfamiliar with Harris, here’s a snippet from his Wikipedia:

Harris came to prominence for his criticism of religion, and Islam in particular, and is known as one of the “Four Horsemen” of New Atheism, along with Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, and Daniel Dennett.

Leftist media thinks they got away with it. They think their participation in stealing the 2020 election is so far in the past, it’s safe to brag about what they did to earn cheers from their anti-American fans. It’s absolutely disgusting.