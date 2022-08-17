Townhall Media Well, the people of Wyoming have spoken, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will soon be former Rep. Liz Cheney. Her challenger, Harriet Hageman, gave Cheney a sound drubbing, defeating her by 35 points.

Cheney, who seemed to expect her defeat, gave a concession speech in which she compared herself to Abraham Lincoln and further demonstrated why she lost. Democrats and the rest of the anti-Trumpers had the predictable meltdown on social media and the airwaves, lamenting the fact that their favorite warrior had fallen.

But while it is tempting to focus only on the fact that Cheney will be heading for the hills , it is also important to understand the significance of what has been happening over the past two years. This particular primary season is a bellwether of the metamorphosis of the Republican Party and the conservative movement, which has been embroiled in a civil war of sorts for the past six years.

When former President Donald Trump was nominated in the 2016 presidential election, it sparked a bitter feud between the Republican establishment old guard and the new “America First” movement, which sought to reshape the party. It was at this point that people began to realize […]