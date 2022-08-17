FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.
Townhall Media Well, the people of Wyoming have spoken, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will soon be former Rep. Liz Cheney. Her challenger, Harriet Hageman, gave Cheney a sound drubbing, defeating her by 35 points.
Cheney, who seemed to expect her defeat, gave a concession speech in which she compared herself to Abraham Lincoln and further demonstrated why she lost. Democrats and the rest of the anti-Trumpers had the predictable meltdown on social media and the airwaves, lamenting the fact that their favorite warrior had fallen.
But while it is tempting to focus only on the fact that Cheney will be heading for the hills , it is also important to understand the significance of what has been happening over the past two years. This particular primary season is a bellwether of the metamorphosis of the Republican Party and the conservative movement, which has been embroiled in a civil war of sorts for the past six years.
When former President Donald Trump was nominated in the 2016 presidential election, it sparked a bitter feud between the Republican establishment old guard and the new “America First” movement, which sought to reshape the party. It was at this point that people began to realize […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker