There’s a false notion going around that if there’s a “red wave” and Republicans take back control of the House and/or Senate, things can be made right. Unfortunately, there is absolutely no indication that the Republican Party has any real fight left in it. In DC as well as in Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country, there’s a whole lot of bellyaching but very little action. Meanwhile, Democrats seem willing to sacrifice their careers for their cause.
As pundit John Cardillo noted on Twitter, the stakes are high and the GOP seems unwilling as a whole to fight the good fight.
The sad truth is that the @GOP is nowhere near as committed to saving America as @TheDemocrats are to killing her.
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 15, 2022
It’s true. The vast majority of Republican lawmakers in DC, especially those who are running for reelection, have taken the safest possible road. They are acting as if this nation is in good enough shape that if we wait for the midterms, everything can be made whole. This is far from the case. One can even argue that they haven’t put up much of a fight against, well, anything because they hope the Democrats get their legislative wishes. That way, Americans can see just how bad their policies really are.
It’s a decent election strategy in normal times, but the current state of the nation is nowhere near normal. We needed them fighting when the 2020 election was stolen. We needed them fighting the very day Joe Biden was installed into the White House. We’ve needed them to continue fighting tooth-and-nail ever since. Instead, they whine about things while helping Democrats pass the expensive yet worthless infrastructure bill. They talk about conservatism while many helped pass gun control.
They are feckless. But it’s not just DC. With very few exceptions, Republican elected officials in states, counties, and cities have done very little to counter the Biden-Harris regime’s overreach. As Cardillo noted:
Why isn’t every GOP state AG relentlessly prosecuting corrupt Democrats?
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 15, 2022
We need fighters like Donald Trump. We need executives willing to stand up to the woke mobs like Ron DeSantis. We need lawmakers who will take the fight to the Democrats and their army of bureaucrats like Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Paul Gosar. Instead, we have a party being led into the so-called “red wave” by RINOs like Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.
If you think the midterm elections will mark a turnaround for this nation, think again. If the red wave happens, it will not be because Republicans have earned it. They’re just less awful than their Democrat counterparts.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
