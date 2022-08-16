FLASH SALE: Get a 3-Month-Supply of long-term storage food for $647, VERY limited-time offer.

There’s a false notion going around that if there’s a “red wave” and Republicans take back control of the House and/or Senate, things can be made right. Unfortunately, there is absolutely no indication that the Republican Party has any real fight left in it. In DC as well as in Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country, there’s a whole lot of bellyaching but very little action. Meanwhile, Democrats seem willing to sacrifice their careers for their cause.

As pundit John Cardillo noted on Twitter, the stakes are high and the GOP seems unwilling as a whole to fight the good fight.

The sad truth is that the @GOP is nowhere near as committed to saving America as @TheDemocrats are to killing her.

It’s true. The vast majority of Republican lawmakers in DC, especially those who are running for reelection, have taken the safest possible road. They are acting as if this nation is in good enough shape that if we wait for the midterms, everything can be made whole. This is far from the case. One can even argue that they haven’t put up much of a fight against, well, anything because they hope the Democrats get their legislative wishes. That way, Americans can see just how bad their policies really are.

It’s a decent election strategy in normal times, but the current state of the nation is nowhere near normal. We needed them fighting when the 2020 election was stolen. We needed them fighting the very day Joe Biden was installed into the White House. We’ve needed them to continue fighting tooth-and-nail ever since. Instead, they whine about things while helping Democrats pass the expensive yet worthless infrastructure bill. They talk about conservatism while many helped pass gun control.

They are feckless. But it’s not just DC. With very few exceptions, Republican elected officials in states, counties, and cities have done very little to counter the Biden-Harris regime’s overreach. As Cardillo noted:

Why isn’t every GOP state AG relentlessly prosecuting corrupt Democrats?

We need fighters like Donald Trump. We need executives willing to stand up to the woke mobs like Ron DeSantis. We need lawmakers who will take the fight to the Democrats and their army of bureaucrats like Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Paul Gosar. Instead, we have a party being led into the so-called “red wave” by RINOs like Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.

If you think the midterm elections will mark a turnaround for this nation, think again. If the red wave happens, it will not be because Republicans have earned it. They’re just less awful than their Democrat counterparts.