AP Photo/Terry Renna Donald Trump says he knows the documents the FBI took in the notorious Mar-a-Lago raid on Monday were declassified because he’s the one who declassified them.

Just the News reports that Trump had a “standing order” to declassify documents he would take to the White House residence to study after his Oval Office hours. The very fact that these documents were present at Mar-a-Lago means they couldn’t have been classified,” the former president’s office stated. “As we can all relate to, everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time. American presidents are no different. President Trump, in order to prepare for work the next day, often took documents including classified documents from the Oval Office to the residence. Trump said as much on his Truth Social account Saturday when he posted several messages about the documents: Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to “seize” anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request… President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much […]