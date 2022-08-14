Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.
Former President Donald Trump looks on as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) speaks at a campaign rally at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Nov. 4, 2019. (Bryan Woolston/Getty Images) Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called for a repeal of the 100-year-old Espionage Act after the FBI ’s raid of former President Donald Trump ’s home on Aug. 8.
A longtime critic of concentrated state power, Paul argued on Twitter that the Espionage Act of 1917 has long “been abused” and was used to jail World War I dissenters.
“It is long past time to repeal this egregious affront to the 1st Amendment. Repeal the Espionage Act,” the Kentucky Republican wrote on Twitter , posting an article by former libertarian presidential candidate Jacob Hornberger.
The Espionage Act was passed in June 1917 under President Woodrow Wilson’s administration, coming just weeks after the United States entered World War I. The act forbade relaying or copying information relating to defense with the intention of causing damage to the United States or to benefit other foreign nations.
Hornberger’s 2019 article argued that the Espionage Act was used to secure the criminal indictment of Julian Assange, who is currently detained in the United Kingdom and fighting an extradition […]
Read the whole story at www.theepochtimes.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker