Reports have been coming in that the FBI took documents that are protected by attorney-client privilege as well as separate documents protected by executive privilege during their raid last week of Mar-a-Lago. If true, it would be a tremendous breach of protocols, not to mention breaking the law.

But the lawless Department of Justice under Merrick Garland has refused to allow a special master to be assigned to go through the documents and determine what is privileged and what isn’t. If indicted, Donald Trump can use this in his defense; we’ll discuss further if it comes to that.

Trump has responded on Truth Social to the report:

Oh great! It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged “attorney-client” material, and also “executive” privileged material, which they knowingly should not have taken. By copy of this TRUTH, I respectfully request that these documents be immediately returned to the location from which they were taken. Thank you!

It’s a lot more polite than most would have been. Considering all he’s been put through in the last week, not to mention the previous seven years, it’s amazing that he’s still able to “respectfully request” anything from these tyrants.