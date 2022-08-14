Well, it seems the woke folks — nice rhyme, right? — are out to once again dabble in a little revisionist history as a brand spanking new play about Joan of Arc is portraying the saint of France as being “gender neutral,” having her use “they/them” pronouns, as part of a production that is said to be, and I kid you not, “alive, queer and full of hope.”

Can someone please explain to me why the left does this garbage? Why can’t you just make your play historically accurate? Why does a strong woman who serves God and becomes a fierce warrior automatically have to stop being a female and be something else? Isn’t that slighting women? I just don’t get how this woke nonsense works.

And you know what? I don’t think I want to know either.

According to a report from The Daily Wire , The famous Globe Theater in London is all set to host this new play, “I, Joan,” which is scheduled to open on August 25 and will run through October.

“A cry for courage erupts in the Globe Theatre this summer with the premiere of I, Joan, a powerful and joyous new play which tells […]