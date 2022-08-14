Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.
Well, it seems the woke folks — nice rhyme, right? — are out to once again dabble in a little revisionist history as a brand spanking new play about Joan of Arc is portraying the saint of France as being “gender neutral,” having her use “they/them” pronouns, as part of a production that is said to be, and I kid you not, “alive, queer and full of hope.”
Can someone please explain to me why the left does this garbage? Why can’t you just make your play historically accurate? Why does a strong woman who serves God and becomes a fierce warrior automatically have to stop being a female and be something else? Isn’t that slighting women? I just don’t get how this woke nonsense works.
And you know what? I don’t think I want to know either.
According to a report from The Daily Wire , The famous Globe Theater in London is all set to host this new play, “I, Joan,” which is scheduled to open on August 25 and will run through October.
“A cry for courage erupts in the Globe Theatre this summer with the premiere of I, Joan, a powerful and joyous new play which tells […]
Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker