As more details are analyzed from the so-called Inflation “Reduction” Act, it’s clear this will have effects that are the exact opposite of its name. Inflation will not be reduced now. It won’t be reduced later. It’s a standard Washington DC Democrat bill that uses doublespeak to gaslight the people. It’s a con.

For some reason, the Biden-Harris regime thought it would be a good idea to trot out their minions to the Sunday talk shows to discuss the bill. The results have been comical so far. ABC’s Jonathan Karl grilled Karine Jean-Pierre about it and it didn’t turn out well. But even the moronic press secretary did far better than Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on CNN’s State of the Union today.

When asked about how Americans will see lower costs today, Granholm went into an odd, repetitive response about how Americans need to buy expensive junk such as electric vehicles, solar panels, and other “green” products. These technologies often require massive expenditures to acquire and install, far beyond the means of the vast majority of Americans.

Even for those who can afford this stuff, the net effect from the tax credits will not outweigh the costs in the short term. It may take years, even decades for any cost-savings to materialize, tax credits or not.

“Immediately, people will be able to lower the fuel costs in their home through the 30% tax credit you can claim in 2022 for installing energy-efficient windows, heat pumps, energy-efficient appliances,” she said. “That is right away. And, on top of that, of course, if citizens want to install solar panels on their roofs so that they can generate their own power, that’s another 30% tax credit. And, of course, there’s the tax credits that are at the dealership for the automotive sector, for electric vehicles.”

Watch:

Inflation? What inflation? Can't afford to pay for anything? Well, no worries, says Jennifer Granholm. You'll receive a tax credit for installing an electric charging station in your home. pic.twitter.com/cAbkJH8vRI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 14, 2022

This is how disconnected the Biden-Harris regime is with the people. Their answer to how Americans will benefit today is to tell them to spend a ton of money on green products. I guarantee Jennifer Granholm isn’t worried about rising potato prices like the rest of us.

