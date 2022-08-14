Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “ JDR ” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.

Another day, another empty outrage from the left.

Woke scolds have now found a way to get upset over a flag closely associated with the American founding and the Revolutionary War.

Florida has unveiled a new license plate featuring the Gadsden flag.

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the new license plate in a July tweet.

American revolutionary Christopher Gadsden designed the flag in 1775 for the newborn U.S. Navy, according to the Charleston Museum .

Gadsden took inspiration from pro-American imagery created by Benjamin Franklin, who was the first to use a rattlesnake to symbolize the 13 colonies.The flag was intended to symbolize defiance of the British crown’s tyranny, and features a rattlesnake rising against a metaphorical treading boot.A Wednesday hit piece from NPR sought to link the license plate and the Gadsden flag to “dangerous far-right extremist ideology.” Gov. Ron DeSantis said a new Florida license plate featuring the Revolutionary War-era Gadsden flag sends a “clear message to out-of-state cars.” Critics say it symbolizes a dangerous far-right extremist ideology. https://t.co/7rU6zTwj9p — NPR (@NPR) August 11, 2022 “The state […]