Tragedy struck what was supposed to be a fun event for children when an argument turned deadly in Dallas. Coach Mike Hickmon was shot during a fight that took place on the field of an exhibition football game.

Deepest condolences with thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon, who was tragically murdered at a little league football game that took place yesterday evening in Lancaster Texas.. The adults are always ruining it for kids pic.twitter.com/easHjoeQk7 — Black Flyte Time (@FlyteBlack) August 14, 2022

According to The Dallas Morning News:

An argument over a youth football game in Lancaster turned deadly Saturday when a fight escalated into a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park, said Scott Finley, a spokesman for the city. Finley identified the suspected shooter as Yaqub Salik Talib — brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib.

Police are still searching for Yaqub Talib.

Multiple people on social media identified the victim as Mike Hickmon. The Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed a Michael Hickmon, 43, died at a hospital Saturday evening. A cause of death has not been determined, according to the examiner’s office.

This was not another case of “gun violence,” as corporate media is portraying it. This was murder. The gun didn’t fire itself multiple times. A murderer did that.