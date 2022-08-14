Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.
When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan, it sparked saber-rattling by the Chinese Communist Party. They ran massive drills around Taiwan and even warned the military might take action against Pelosi’s plane. Now, more U.S. lawmakers are in Taiwan for an unannounced visit.
According to Fox News:
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, is leading the unannounced delegation. The group of lawmakers will meet with Taiwanese officials throughout Sunday. China has condemned such visits in the past, but has yet to release a statement regarding Markey’s group.
Other members of the delegation include Democratic Reps. John Garamendi of California; Alan Lowenthal of California; Don Beyer of Virginia, and Republican Rep. Amata Radewagen of American Samoa.
Vice Minister Yui extended the warmest of welcomes to #Taiwan’s🇹🇼 longstanding friend @SenMarkey & his cross-party delegation comprising @RepGaramendi, @RepLowenthal, @RepDonBeyer & @RepAmata. We thank the like-minded #US🇺🇸 lawmakers for the timely visit & unwavering support. pic.twitter.com/XZKoKhnPZO
— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 14, 2022
Opinion: These visits make no sense. No, I’m not suggesting we back down from threats by the CCP and yes, I consider Taiwan to be as independent as they claim to be. But at a time when our nation is facing economic crisis, a border invasion, dramatically rising crime, and idiocy on other foreign fronts, why is Taiwan getting so much attention from our representatives? Are the constituents of these lawmakers eager to see them addressing Taiwan’s issues instead of dealing with our own?
