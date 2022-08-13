With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
The popular press secretary of the equally popular Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced her resignation from the position as she took a new job with the governor’s campaign.
She has become known for her no-nonsense style of hitting back at the mainstream media, often on Twitter, and has become a favorite among conservatives.
“This letter is to officially inform you that I am resigning from my position as Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor, effective August 12, 2022,” she said in her resignation letter to DeSantis chief of staff James Uthmeier and Dawn Hanson, the governor’s office director of administration, on Friday.
“You gave me the latitude to respond to media narratives in direct and often unconventional ways, allowing me to redefine the role for a leaders whose actions speak for themselves,” she said. “I am proud to have been part of a team that has helped Floridians through historic challenges, and continue to deliver results that make life better for the people of our great state.”
Her two-page resignation letter includes a series of bullet points outlining administration accomplishments that she has helped elevate nationally, a move that coincides with DeSantis’ rise among many […]
