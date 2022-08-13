Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.

Despite falling Covid numbers, German citizens will have to prepare for nationwide mask requirements and stricter “protective requirements” starting in October. Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach is sticking to his controversial plans, which include people receiving a “booster” every three months.

Lauterbach and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann recently announced a controversial infection protection law that will go into effect in October. Under the new law, only people in Germany who were vaccinated less than three months ago will be recognized as vaccinated. Those considered “vaccinated” will be exempted from some of the Minister’s new freedom-crushing laws. For example, the newly boosted with be exempted from the obligation to wear masks in restaurants or at cultural and sporting events.

As reported last week at RAIR, the 59-year-old left-wing controversial Health Minister tested positive for Covid. Despite the “vaccinated” and “boosted” Health Minister contracting Covid, he is movinb full steam ahead with his fall Covid strategy . Oppoistion

Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) called on Lauterbach to remove the “questionable exceptions” to the mask requirement for newly vaccinated and recovered people from the law. Furthermore, a three-month vaccination interval contradicts the current recommendations of the government’s Standing Vaccination Commission.

Businesses have voiced […]