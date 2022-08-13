Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.
Government of Maryland / Flickr (Edited) Multiple reports have confirmed that FBI Special Agent Jeremy Linton, who signed the receipt of items taken during the raid on 45th President Donald Trump’s home and resort Mar-a-Lago, was previously involved in the bureau’s investigation of the January 6 protests.
As Valiant News reported on Friday, the warrant that resulted in the raid on the home of 45th President Donald Trump, was obtained and published by multiple news outlets . According to the warrant, multiple boxes of documents were seized, including some supposedly labelled as “top secret.” Further posts including sections of a receipt of documents, show that the executive grant pardoning Trump ally Roger Stone was taken, along with files relating to the “President of France.”
The receipt of the documents was signed by FBI Special Agent Jeremy Linton, as reported by Breitbart News and other outlets. First highlighted on Twitter by the pseudonymous reporter known as Crab Man , Linton had submitted an affidavit in the case of Tommy Allan, a man from northern California who was indicted last year by a federal grand jury. FBI Special Agent Jeremy Linton, involved in Trump raid, was also involved in January 6th proceedings. https://t.co/MVkVfK33fQ […]
Read the whole story at valiantnews.com
