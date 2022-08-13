Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.

Vivek Ramaswamy, co-founder of Strive, during an interview in Orlando, Fla., on March 8, 2022. (Tal Atzmon/The Epoch Times) The push toward environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards in the private sector is the “single greatest threat” to both democracy and capitalism in the United States, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said.

Agendas that the government cannot directly achieve via the Constitution are being pushed through the ESG movement in the private sector, he said. The ESG movement is gaining power through “the aggregation of capital” into the hands of a small number of investment firms, with the three biggest players being Vanguard, BlackRock , and State Street. Combined, these three firms manage over $22 trillion, Ramaswamy pointed out in an interview with EpochTV’s “ Crossroads ” program.

“And what those firms do, is that they show up in the boardrooms of American companies buying shares in those companies on behalf of everyday citizens, and then tell those companies that, hey, you have to adopt these social or environmental agendas. And if you don’t, we’re going to fire you, we’re going to dock your pay, we’re going to kick you off your own company’s board,” he said.

Such actions by these investment firms have […]