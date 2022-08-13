Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.

How many Americans took the Covid-19 jabs because they believed people like Anthony Fauci or organizations like the CDC when they said the spike proteins didn’t stay in the bodies of the injected? Tens of thousands? Hundreds of thousands? Millions?

If reports that the spike proteins last indefinitely weren’t ignored by corporate media and suppressed by Big Tech, would more Americans have opted out of taking the “vaccines”? Absolutely.

Now, the CDC has discreetly removed from their website the important claim they’ve made from the beginning that spike proteins, whether injected directly into the body through J&J jabs or created by the body through the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA jabs, do not last long in the body.

NEW – U.S. CDC appears to have deleted the statement that the "mRNA and the spike protein do not last long in the body" from their website. pic.twitter.com/HdH5ynAgOf — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 13, 2022

Don’t expect any retractions from the NY Times or new reports from CNN that the CDC made the change.

As of two weeks ago, the CDC’s site claimed, “Our cells break down mRNA from these vaccines and get rid of it within a few days after vaccination.” Now, it doesn’t say that.

The site also said, “Scientists estimate that the spike protein, like other proteins our bodies create, may stay in the body up to a few weeks.” That part is gone as well.

MORE – There is still a link to a third-party website about the topic at the bottom of the page. When you click on the link, a popup says, "CDC cannot attest to the accuracy of a non-federal website." pic.twitter.com/2LmzoFeAVA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 13, 2022

Many respected scientists, doctors, and investigative journalists have claimed both the mRNA found in the jabs as well as the spike proteins created after injection persist and may even replicate far longer than Big Pharma and their puppets in the CDC claimed. The evidence against the toxins dissipating as promised after “a few weeks” has been mountainous, but both government and media have disavowed such claims until now.

In other words, they know they were wrong. They’ve probably known for a while, which means they’ve been lying. We should assume they’ve been lying about nearly everything.

The question that many Americans, perhaps millions, have been asking themselves and others lately is what they can do if they’ve been jabbed. Some are opting out of taking the booster shots because it appears the damage done to bodies by the jabs is cumulative; the more you get jabbed, the worse it gets.

Nutraceuticals have become more popular as possible corrective solutions, especially as we see more people suffering from weakened immune system.

Or, as Dr. Sherri Tenpenny told me this week, the best remedy may be to pray and repent.

As the truth continues to come out surrounding the jabs and the Plandemic in general, more Americans are regretting their decision to get injected. Will the CDC and Fauci ever be held accountable?