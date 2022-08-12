Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.

Former Congressman Ron Paul has always been speaking truth when it comes to government corruption. Over three decades ago, Paul explained why the FBI is not necessary and appears to be almost entirely used against the American people.

“It ‘almost’ looks like the FBI was designed to spy on Americans who might be disagreeing with policy, especially the foreign policy,” he said.

He acknowledged that not all the FBI does is harmful, that there are cases in which the FBI actually did its stated job to fight crime at the national level, but he also said that these investigations and arrests could be handled with cooperation between the states and the Department of Justice.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that what Ron Paul warned about in 1988 is absolutely true today. Things have gotten worse. This is a political organization, the enforcement wing of a federal government that doesn’t like to be questioned.

