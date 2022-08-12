Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.
Human Events has obtained a copy of the search warrant filed to search former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. That warrant was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and details information about the property and the search.
The warrant details the address and locations to be searched, including that “The locations to be searched include the ‘45 Office,’ all storage rooms, and all other rooms or areas within the premises used or available to be used by FPOTUS and his staff and in which boxes or documents could be stored, including all structures or buildings on the estate.”
The warrant did not include a call to search parts of the property that are in use by members of the Mar-a-Lago club, or rentals.
It further reads that the “Property to be seized” includes “All physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime or other items illegally possessed in violation” of legal codes, including:
“Any physical documents with classification markings, along with any containers/boxes (including any other contents) in which such documents are locations, as well as any other containers/boxes that are collectively stored or found together with the aforementioned documents and containers/boxes:
“Information, including communications in any […]
