Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.
The FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida sent shockwaves through the nation, and Trish Regan is breaking down the implications of the raid on her podcast.
“Unprecedented,” Trish Regan said on her podcast. “The word of the day is ‘unprecedented’ because never before has the FBI shown up with a warrant, we haven’t seen the warrant by the way, to ransack a former president’s house.”
Lawmakers have called for an investigation into the raid.
“This is not just unprecedented,” she added. “This is really what you call banana republic material.”
Hear the rest below!
Read the whole story at trishintel.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker