The FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida sent shockwaves through the nation, and Trish Regan is breaking down the implications of the raid on her podcast.

“Unprecedented,” Trish Regan said on her podcast. “The word of the day is ‘unprecedented’ because never before has the FBI shown up with a warrant, we haven’t seen the warrant by the way, to ransack a former president’s house.”

Lawmakers have called for an investigation into the raid.

“This is not just unprecedented,” she added. “This is really what you call banana republic material.”

