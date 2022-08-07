Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

Rumors that the America First movement, conservatism, or the Republican Party have moved on from Donald Trump have been greatly exaggerated. The participants at CPAC demonstrated that on Saturday by giving Trump a strong majority in their straw poll of best presidential candidates in 2024.

According to NY Post:

The final numbers, released Saturday at the conference in Dallas, showed Trump out in front with 69% support.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second with 24%, while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) followed in third with 2% — a dozen other candidates including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Florida Sen. Rick Scott all received 1% or less.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Here’s the top 9:

Donald Trump: 69% Ron DeSantis: 24% Ted Cruz: 2% Mike Pompeo: 1% Nikki Haley: 1% Rand Paul: 1% Kristi Noem: 1% Ben Carson: 0.4% Josh Hawley: 0.3%

Hmm. A name seems to be missing. Those who get their news from corporate media or receive fundraising emails from various Republican Establishment groups might have assumed Mike Pence’s name would be there. After all, he’s been touted by the likes of Fox News as a “likely frontrunner” or “early favorite” for the 2024 nomination should he choose to run.

That’s what they want you to think.

Pence finished an abysmal 10th with 0.2% of straw poll votes.

The Trump-hating Uniparty Swamp desperately wants Trump (and DeSantis, for that matter) to be eliminated from running in 2024. They want Pence, Haley, or one of their RINO favorites to lead the party and the nation. That’s not going to happen.